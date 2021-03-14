Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overview of the Disaster

    Overview of the Disaster

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific tour a school that withstood the flood during the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    This work, Overview of the Disaster [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tsunami
    earthquake
    band of the pacific
    pacaf band
    great east japan

