Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific tour a school that withstood the flood during the Great East Japan earthquake. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 02:56
|Photo ID:
|6601693
|VIRIN:
|210314-N-EH855-0050
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Overview of the Disaster [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
