Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific pose for a photo during a memorial service dedicated to the victims of the Great East Japan earthquake with other attendees. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 02:51 Photo ID: 6601679 VIRIN: 210314-N-EH855-0039 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.51 MB Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Group Photo at Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.