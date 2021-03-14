Group Photo at Memorial

Members of the Air Force Band of the Pacific pose for a photo during a memorial service dedicated to the victims of the Great East Japan earthquake with other attendees. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami.
