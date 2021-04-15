Ronald Reagan JMSDF Tour

210415-N-WS494-1193 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2021) Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Fleet Escort Force, and staff members, receive a tour of the primary flight control room from Cmdr. James Guimond, air officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Leadership from the 7th Fleet task forces that command Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Task Force 71 met with the commander of JMSDF Fleet Escort Force aboard Ronald Reagan for a ship tour and staff discussions. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

