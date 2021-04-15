Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan JMSDF Tour [Image 2 of 7]

    Ronald Reagan JMSDF Tour

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210415-N-WS494-1135 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 15, 2021) Vice Adm. SAITO Akira, commander of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Fleet Escort Force, and staff members, receive a tour of the flight deck from Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer, on the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Leadership from the 7th Fleet task forces that command Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Task Force 71 met with the commander of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Fleet Escort Force aboard Ronald Reagan for a ship tour and staff discussions. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 22:39
    Photo ID: 6601525
    VIRIN: 210415-N-WS494-1135
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    DV

