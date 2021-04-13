Pueblo, Colo., April 14, 2021 – Department of Defense partners assist in vaccinating Colorado residents at the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The site is a federally supported pilot vaccination site and is staffed by FEMA and Department of Defense assets, including an Army medical team. Minh Phan/FEMA.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6601327
|VIRIN:
|210413-O-RI500-613
|Resolution:
|3500x2329
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|PUEBLO, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Department of Defense Medical Team Vaccinates Colorado Residents at Pueblo Community Vaccination Site Pueblo Colorado Community Vaccination Site [Image 6 of 6], by Minh Phan, identified by DVIDS
