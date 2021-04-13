Department of Defense Medical Team Vaccinates Colorado Residents at Pueblo Community Vaccination Site Pueblo Colorado Community Vaccination Site

Pueblo, Colo., April 14, 2021 – Department of Defense partners assist in vaccinating Colorado residents at the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The site is a federally supported pilot vaccination site and is staffed by FEMA and Department of Defense assets, including an Army medical team. Minh Phan/FEMA.

