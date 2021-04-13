Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Minh Phan 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    Pueblo, Colo., April 14, 2021 – Department of Defense partners assist in vaccinating Colorado residents at the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The site is a federally supported pilot vaccination site and is staffed by FEMA and Department of Defense assets, including an Army medical team. Minh Phan/FEMA.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6601332
    VIRIN: 210413-O-RI500-907
    Resolution: 3500x2329
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: PUEBLO, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Medical Team Vaccinates Colorado Residents at Pueblo Community Vaccination Site Pueblo Colorado Community Vaccination Site [Image 6 of 6], by Minh Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pueblo Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo
    Colorado Coronavirus COVID-19 FEMA Region 8

