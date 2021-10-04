AR-MEDCOM holds Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort McCoy

Staff Sgt. Julissa Carrasco identifies terrain features on a map during Army Reserve Medical Command’s Best Warrior Competition, April 10, 2021 at Fort. McCoy, Wisconsin. Carrasco is an Army Reserve 68W combat medic from Chicago, Illinois. The Best Warrior Competition tests individual Soldier skills, promotes morale and cohesion, and reinforces the importance of individual excellence.

Date Taken: 04.10.2021
Location: Fort McCoy, WI, US
Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US