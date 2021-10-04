Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM holds Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort McCoy

    WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Staff Sgt. Julissa Carrasco identifies terrain features on a map during Army Reserve Medical Command’s Best Warrior Competition, April 10, 2021 at Fort. McCoy, Wisconsin. Carrasco is an Army Reserve 68W combat medic from Chicago, Illinois. The Best Warrior Competition tests individual Soldier skills, promotes morale and cohesion, and reinforces the importance of individual excellence.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:14
    Photo ID: 6600485
    VIRIN: 210410-A-UJ522-261
    Resolution: 4176x2344
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR-MEDCOM holds Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy

