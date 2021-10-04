Sgt. Austin Birky (top) assists Spc. Branden Howard on the Leadership Reaction Course during the Army Reserve Medical Command’s 2021 Best Warrior Competition, April 10, 2021 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Birky, from Logan, Utah and Howard, from East St. Louis, Illinois, are both Army Reserve 68E Dental Specialists. The Best Warrior Competition tests individual Soldier skills, promotes morale and cohesion, and reinforces the importance of individual excellence.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6600483
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-UJ522-091
|Resolution:
|2784x4176
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Hometown:
|EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, US
|Hometown:
|LOGAN, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AR-MEDCOM holds Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS
