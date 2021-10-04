Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM holds Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 4]

    AR-MEDCOM holds Best Warrior Competition 2021 at Fort McCoy

    WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Soldiers demonstrate teamwork on the Leadership Reaction Course during the Army Reserve Medical Command’s 2021 Best Warrior Competition, April 10, 2021 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The Best Warrior Competition tests individual Soldier skills, promotes morale and cohesion, and reinforces the importance of individual excellence.

    Best Warrior Competition
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy

