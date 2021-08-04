210408-N-SE292-1022

SAN DIEGO (April 4, 2021)

Chief Intelligence Specialist Alyssa Wright assigned to USS Spruance (DDG 111) observes Sailors during a Combat Information Center drill. Spruance and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) are part of the six-month Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum (SWCTC) pilot program, which began in January, designed to align and standardize Surface Warfare training from a knowledge-based to a skills-based approach. SWCTC will also include an automated system that tracks a tactical watchstander’s career qualifications, currency, proficiency, and experience. Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) is the lead and Executive Agent for several Naval Surface Force initiatives intended to deliver more effective and efficient training. Headquartered in San Diego, SMWDC has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Clinton Beaird / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 12:42 Photo ID: 6600472 VIRIN: 210408-N-SE292-1022 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum [Image 4 of 4], by Clint Beaird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.