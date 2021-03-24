Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum

    Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    210324-N-FG807-1007
    SAN DIEGO (April 3, 2021)
    Fire Controlman (Aegis) Chief Petty Officer Michael Schwemmer (front) and Lt. Nick Marmureanu, an Integrated Air and Missile Defense Warfare Tactics Instructor and the Fire Control Officer assigned to USS Stockdale (DDG 106), conduct Combat Information Center training. The Surface Force started a six-month Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum (SWCTC) pilot program, which began in January, designed to align and standardize Surface Warfare training from a knowledge-based to a skills-based approach. SWCTC will also include an automated system that tracks a tactical watchstander’s career qualifications, currency, proficiency, and experience. Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) is the lead and Executive Agent for several Naval Surface Force initiatives intended to deliver more effective and efficient training. Headquartered in San Diego, SMWDC has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe / Released)

