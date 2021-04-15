Spruance Participates in Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum Pilot Program

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (April 15, 2021) – Two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers were selected to participate in the Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum (SWCTC) pilot program.

Representing the west coast is USS Spruance (DDG 111), while USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) was chosen to represent the east coast.

“Spruance is excited to be the west coast platform selected to participate in SWCTC alongside the Forrest Sherman on the east coast,” said Cmdr. Micah Sybor, Spruance’s commanding officer. The program aims to increase training readiness, warfighting capability and lethality of surface tactical watchstanders.

Utilizing the Surface Tactical Training syllabus and Tactical Action Officer grading criteria, Spruance’s objective to produce proficient tactical watchstanders will ensure those Sailors are ready to undertake the ship’s numerous warfighting missions.

Each tactical training scenario is assessed by SWCTC pilot training team members. Watchstander performance is graded against established community metrics. In addition to proficiency gained by executing a series of complex tactical scenarios, commanding officers will receive valuable knowledge and gain insight into the proficiency of their combat watch team.

One of SWCTC’s lead developers, Lt. Cmdr. Mike Schelcher, explained, “SWCTC is a maritime warfare training initiative targeted at observing and evaluating surface tactical watchstanders. The program will facilitate the development of an automated system that tracks qualifications, currency, proficiency and experience throughout a watchstander’s career. It will cultivate and evaluate qualification standardization throughout a surface tactical watchstander’s career path.”

SWCTC was formed following an extensive review of surface warfighting qualifications conducted by the SWCTC Executive Steering Committee. Once the committee completed its analysis, the Task Force was assembled, comprising Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS), Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), and Afloat Training Group (ATG) personnel. The task force is responsible for standardizing qualifications for Navy surface warfare officers (SWO). They are currently conducting the pilot program aboard the Spruance.

Data collected on Spruance during the pilot will be used to strengthen the implementation of SWCTC and evaluate the efficiency of ‘High-End Fight Training,’ a proficiency matrix that will soon extend to the surface fleet.

“It’s been great to partner with SMWDC during our Basic Phase to determine if the training will meet the goal of producing watchstanders who are knowledgeable in their warfighting roles and combat systems,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Neprud, Spruance’s plans and tactics officer and combat systems training team lead.

“As a CO, I welcome any chance to work alongside SMWDC, as they lead the SWCTC Task Force and team with SWSC, CSCS, and ATG, in an effort to sharpen the Quiet Warriors’ warfighting skills,” Sybor said. “Our goal is to give an unblemished look at how we train so we as a community can take surface tactical watchstander development and performance to the next level. Spruance will own the high-end fight and SWCTC will help us achieve that,” said Sybor.

USS Spruance, attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, was commissioned October 24, 2011, and is the second ship to bear the namesake of Adm. Raymond Spruance.

