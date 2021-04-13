59th MDW: COVID-19 vaccines available for beneficiaries 16 and older

Tiffany Rylander, 59th Medical Wing Women’s Health clinic registered nurse, vaccinates a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 13, 2021. To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the consult and appointment management office at 210-916-9900, option 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

