    59th MDW: COVID-19 vaccines available for beneficiaries 16 and older [Image 1 of 3]

    59th MDW: COVID-19 vaccines available for beneficiaries 16 and older

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Tiffany Rylander, 59th Medical Wing Women’s Health clinic registered nurse, vaccinates a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 13, 2021. The 59th MDW has opened vaccinations to all beneficiaries over the age of 16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

