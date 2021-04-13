Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:42 Photo ID: 6600101 VIRIN: 210413-F-GK873-007 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 295.89 KB Location: TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 59th MDW: COVID-19 vaccines available for beneficiaries 16 and older [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.