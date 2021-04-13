Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW: COVID-19 vaccines available for beneficiaries 16 and older

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    A 59th Medical Wing immunizations technician puts doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 13, 2021. Vaccinations are available at WHASC for all beneficiaries over the age of 16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    This work, 59th MDW: COVID-19 vaccines available for beneficiaries 16 and older [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Medics
    59th Medical Wing
    3N0X6
    COVID-19 Vaccine

