    Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment [Image 2 of 2]

    Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    John E. Morgan III, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) tanks program manager and John Placke, 20th CES power production work leader, stand in front of a reused fuel tank at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 13, 2021. Morgan and Placke identified fuel tanks scheduled for destruction and found a new purpose for the containers to save money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6600085
    VIRIN: 210413-F-CD693-1007
    Resolution: 6852x5103
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    This work, Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    LRS
    Recycle
    CE

