John E. Morgan III, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) tanks program manager and John Placke, 20th CES power production work leader, stand in front of a reused fuel tank at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 13, 2021. Morgan and Placke identified fuel tanks scheduled for destruction and found a new purpose for the containers to save money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6600085
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-CD693-1007
|Resolution:
|6852x5103
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
