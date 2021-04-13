Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment

John E. Morgan III, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) tanks program manager and John Placke, 20th CES power production work leader, stand in front of a reused fuel tank at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 13, 2021. Morgan and Placke identified fuel tanks scheduled for destruction and found a new purpose for the containers to save money. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

