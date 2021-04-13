Members of the Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants Cross-Functional Team developed a project to extend 20th Fighter Wing aboveground storage tanks (AST) to save money and conserve resources. The project began when John E. Morgan III, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron tanks program manager, noticed unused AST’s awaiting disposal on base and wanted to reuse them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:27 Photo ID: 6600084 VIRIN: 210413-F-CD693-1003 Resolution: 7047x4480 Size: 4.71 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.