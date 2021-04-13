Members of the Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants Cross-Functional Team developed a project to extend 20th Fighter Wing aboveground storage tanks (AST) to save money and conserve resources. The project began when John E. Morgan III, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron tanks program manager, noticed unused AST’s awaiting disposal on base and wanted to reuse them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6600084
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-CD693-1003
|Resolution:
|7047x4480
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
