Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment [Image 1 of 2]

    Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants Cross-Functional Team developed a project to extend 20th Fighter Wing aboveground storage tanks (AST) to save money and conserve resources. The project began when John E. Morgan III, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron tanks program manager, noticed unused AST’s awaiting disposal on base and wanted to reuse them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6600084
    VIRIN: 210413-F-CD693-1003
    Resolution: 7047x4480
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment
    Shaw team saves dollars, protects environment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    LRS
    Recycle
    POL
    CE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT