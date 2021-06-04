Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network

    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Gomez Miranda, 86th Medical Support Squadron medical information services flight chief, activates ports on the patch panel within the dental clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2021. The medical information services flight is charged with migrating the entire 86th Medical Group from the Air Force Network to the Medical Community of Interest, the Military Health System’s new computing network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Medical
    Systems
    AFMS
    MDSS
    Med-COI

