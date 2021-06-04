86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Gomez Miranda, 86th Medical Support Squadron medical information services flight chief, activates ports on the patch panel within the dental clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2021. The medical information services flight is charged with migrating the entire 86th Medical Group from the Air Force Network to the Medical Community of Interest, the Military Health System’s new computing network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

