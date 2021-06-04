Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network [Image 1 of 5]

    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kaci Stephens, 86th Medical Support Squadron medical information services flight client support noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Senior Airman Henry Diaz Casado, medical information services technician, swap out computer stations within the dental clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2021. The flight must work with each device individually, totaling more than 750, during the network migration from the Air Force Network to the Medical Community of Interest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 07:58
    Photo ID: 6599973
    VIRIN: 210406-F-QS178-1007
    Resolution: 7057x4710
    Size: 18.87 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jocelyn Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network
    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network
    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network
    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network
    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Systems
    AFMS
    MDSS
    Med-COI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT