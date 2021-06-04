86th MDSS Airmen prescribe new network

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kaci Stephens, 86th Medical Support Squadron medical information services flight client support noncommissioned officer in charge, migrates medical information to a new network within the dental clinic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2021. The flight must work with each device individually, totaling more than 750, during the network migration from the Air Force Network to the Medical Community of Interest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn A. Ford)

