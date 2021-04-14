U.S. Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing eat near a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2021. During a base defense readiness exercise Airmen from the 31st Force Support Squadron built a SPEK in approximately three hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 07:10
|Photo ID:
|6599908
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-ZX177-1302
|Resolution:
|7573x5049
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW kicks off base defense readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
