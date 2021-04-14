31st FW kicks off base defense readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing eat near a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2021. During a base defense readiness exercise Airmen from the 31st Force Support Squadron built a SPEK in approximately three hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

