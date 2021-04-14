Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW kicks off base defense readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing eat near a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2021. During a base defense readiness exercise Airmen from the 31st Force Support Squadron built a SPEK in approximately three hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 07:10
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW

