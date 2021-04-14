U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Johnson, 31st Force Support Squadron assistant dining facility manager, removes a can of mixed vegetables from a at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2021. The UGR-H&S is designed to maximize the use of commercial items and to simplify the process of providing high-quality food service in a field environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 07:10
|Photo ID:
|6599906
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-ZX177-1037
|Resolution:
|8087x5391
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW kicks off base defense readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
