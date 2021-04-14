Airman 1st Class Kayleen Garza, 31st Force Support Squadron fitness journeyman, serves a Unitized Group Ration - Heat and Serve (UGR - H&S) during a base defense readiness exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2021. The UGR - H&S took about one hour to cook in a tray ration heater, and fed about 50 individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 07:10 Photo ID: 6599907 VIRIN: 210414-F-ZX177-1224 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.64 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW kicks off base defense readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.