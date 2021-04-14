Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW kicks off base defense readiness exercise

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kayleen Garza, 31st Force Support Squadron fitness journeyman, serves a Unitized Group Ration - Heat and Serve (UGR - H&S) during a base defense readiness exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2021. The UGR - H&S took about one hour to cook in a tray ration heater, and fed about 50 individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW kicks off base defense readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW

