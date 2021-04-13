Weather: Predicting the unpredictable

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Morris, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather operations forecaster, examines a satellite image of the local weather at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 13, 2021. The mission of the weather flight is to converge and exploit weather intelligence with joint and coalition partners to anticipate mission impacts and drive behavior at U.S. Central Command’s theater gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

