Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Weather: Predicting the unpredictable [Image 1 of 4]

    Weather: Predicting the unpredictable

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Hartley, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather operations forecaster, looks over a weather system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 13, 2021. The weather flight mitigates environmental threats through integration of every phase of operations planning and execution, maximizing windows of opportunity, and minimizing risk to personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 08:06
    Photo ID: 6599899
    VIRIN: 210413-F-HB610-1004
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weather: Predicting the unpredictable [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weather: Predicting the unpredictable
    Weather: Predicting the unpredictable
    Weather: Predicting the unpredictable
    Weather: Predicting the unpredictable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Weather: Predicting the unpredictable

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    deployed
    Kuwait
    386th AEW
    407th EOSS
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT