Weather: Predicting the unpredictable

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Hartley, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather operations forecaster, looks over a weather system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 13, 2021. The weather flight mitigates environmental threats through integration of every phase of operations planning and execution, maximizing windows of opportunity, and minimizing risk to personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

