U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Morris, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather operations forecaster, points at a satellite image at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 13, 2021. The mission of the weather flight is to converge and exploit weather intelligence with joint and coalition partners to anticipate mission impacts and drive behavior at U.S. Central Command’s theater gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 08:06 Photo ID: 6599900 VIRIN: 210413-F-HB610-1009 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.68 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weather: Predicting the unpredictable [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.