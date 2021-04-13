210413-N-CJ510-0084 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 13, 2021) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Christopher McDougal, left, Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Moises Velez, center, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Hicks review an engineering drill schedule in the central control station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

