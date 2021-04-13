210413-N-CJ510-0068 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 13, 2021) Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate Moises Velez, back, gives training to Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Roger Morales training during an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

