210413-N-CJ510-0084 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 13, 2021) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Christopher McDougal, right, gives training to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Justin Kleiber during an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6599777 VIRIN: 210413-N-CJ510-0084 Resolution: 5798x3865 Size: 1.54 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.