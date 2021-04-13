Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Roosevelt [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Roosevelt

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210413-N-CJ510-0084 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 13, 2021) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Christopher McDougal, right, gives training to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Justin Kleiber during an engineering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 01:09
    Photo ID: 6599777
    VIRIN: 210413-N-CJ510-0084
    Resolution: 5798x3865
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt
    CCS
    engineering training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT