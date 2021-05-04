Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

Philippine Navy Petty Officer Third Class Jervie Perren (left), Naval Combat Engineering Brigade utility builder, and U.S. Army Pvt. Johnathan Heideman (right), 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade interior electrician, core fill cement blocks to increase the structural integrity of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 5, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

