Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build [Image 3 of 6]

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

    PHILIPPINES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippine Navy Petty Officer Third Class Jervie Perren (left), Naval Combat Engineering Brigade utility builder, and U.S. Army Pvt. Johnathan Heideman (right), 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade interior electrician, core fill cement blocks to increase the structural integrity of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 5, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 23:30
    Photo ID: 6599660
    VIRIN: 210405-F-HZ722-0078
    Resolution: 2421x1614
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 21
    BK21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT