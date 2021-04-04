Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

U.S. Soldiers with 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade and a Philippine Navy Seabee with Naval Combat Engineering Brigade, lay brick and mortar for a wall of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 5, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

