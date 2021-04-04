Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build [Image 1 of 6]

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

    PHILIPPINES

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Soldiers with 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade and a Philippine Navy Seabee with Naval Combat Engineering Brigade, lay brick and mortar for a wall of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 5, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 21
    BK21

