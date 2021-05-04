Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

Philippine Navy Seabees with Naval Combat Engineering Brigade and U.S. Army Pfc. Diamond Cousins, 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade carpentry masonry specialist, set a rebar cage for the header of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 5, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)
