SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Reshawn Wallace directs an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Marine Squadron (HSM) 51 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight quarters. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6599518
|VIRIN:
|210409-N-YA628-1252
|Resolution:
|5812x4151
|Size:
|973.23 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 210409-N-YA628-1252 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT