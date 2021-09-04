210409-N-YA628-1193

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Reshawn Wallace directs an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Marine Squadron (HSM) 51 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight quarters. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

