Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210409-N-YA628-1079 [Image 1 of 7]

    210409-N-YA628-1079

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Reshawn Wallace directs an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Marine Squadron (HSM) 51 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight quarters. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 21:38
    Photo ID: 6599508
    VIRIN: 210409-N-YA628-1452
    Resolution: 4946x3533
    Size: 951.44 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210409-N-YA628-1079 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210409-N-YA628-1079
    210409-N-YA628-1157
    210409-N-YA628-1193
    210409-N-YA628-1252
    210409-N-YA628-1269
    210409-N-YA628-1451
    210409-N-YA628-1603

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    launch
    helo
    aircraft
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT