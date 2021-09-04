Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state

    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, and Sandra Moller, State of Alaska Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development, speak with Chevak community members during a townhall meeting held at the Chevak City Office in Chevak, Alaska, April 9, 2021. Members of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development traveled to Western Alaska April 7-9 to meet with Tribal leaders and citizens in Bethel, Tuluksak, and Chevak to discuss disaster assistance measures and processes in light of recent emergencies that have occurred in the region, and in preparation for the upcoming flood season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Community Engagement
    Western Alaska
    Rural Operations
    AKDMVA

