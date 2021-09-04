Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, commissioner for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, speaks with Chevak community members prior to a townhall meeting held at the Chevak City Office in Chevak, Alaska, April 9, 2021. Members of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development traveled to Western Alaska April 7-9 to meet with Tribal leaders and citizens in Bethel, Tuluksak, and Chevak to discuss disaster assistance measures and processes in light of recent emergencies that have occurred in the region, and in preparation for the upcoming flood season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

