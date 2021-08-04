Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state [Image 3 of 9]

    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the Alaska National Guard, along with members of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, are introduced to the Tuluksak Tribal Council by Douglas Bushey, Principal of the Tuluksak School, Yupiit School District in Tuluksak, Alaska, April 8, 2021. Members of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development traveled to Western Alaska April 7-9 to meet with Tribal leaders and citizens in Bethel, Tuluksak, and Chevak to discuss disaster assistance measures and processes in light of recent emergencies that have occurred in the region, and in preparation for the upcoming flood season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 20:11
    Photo ID: 6599409
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-PB632-0090
    Resolution: 5119x3413
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state [Image 9 of 9], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state
    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bethel, Tuluksak and Chevak communities discuss disaster processes with the state

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Community Engagement
    Western Alaska
    Rural Operations
    AKDMVA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT