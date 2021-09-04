Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers compete in weapons load

    Maintainers compete in weapons load

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Alexander Peterson, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, inspects an F-35 Lightning II wing weapons pylon, April 9, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Members from all units in the 56th Maintenance Group participated in a quarterly weapons load competition to see which unit can arm aircraft the fastest. Competitions like these double as training that enhances Airmen’s skills and sharpens their combat support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:38
    Photo ID: 6599298
    VIRIN: 210409-F-AL900-1039
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.27 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Maintainers compete in weapons load [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    F-35
    maintainer
    competition
    weapons load
    56MXG

