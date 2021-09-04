Maintainers compete in weapons load

Airman 1st Class Alexander Peterson, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, inspects an F-35 Lightning II wing weapons pylon, April 9, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Members from all units in the 56th Maintenance Group participated in a quarterly weapons load competition to see which unit can arm aircraft the fastest. Competitions like these double as training that enhances Airmen’s skills and sharpens their combat support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

