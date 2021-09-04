Maintainers compete in weapons load

Staff Sgt. Rhio Rendon-Rivera, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, unstraps a Guided Bomb Unit-12 Paveway II aerial laser-guided bomb from an MJ-1C lift truck, April 9, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Once the lift truck operator positions the GBU-12 beneath the wing weapons pylon of the aircraft, the weapons load team unstraps it and locks into place. This weapons load is a part of a quarterly competition which enhances Airmen’s skills and sharpens their combat support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

