    Maintainers compete in weapons load

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Rhio Rendon-Rivera, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, unstraps a Guided Bomb Unit-12 Paveway II aerial laser-guided bomb from an MJ-1C lift truck, April 9, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Once the lift truck operator positions the GBU-12 beneath the wing weapons pylon of the aircraft, the weapons load team unstraps it and locks into place. This weapons load is a part of a quarterly competition which enhances Airmen’s skills and sharpens their combat support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:38
    VIRIN: 210409-F-AL900-1085
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Maintainers compete in weapons load [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    F-35
    maintainer
    competition
    weapons load
    56MXG

