    Maintainers compete in weapons load [Image 1 of 3]

    Maintainers compete in weapons load

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Rodrigo Jimenez, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, operates an MJ-1C lift truck during a quarterly weapons load competition, April 9, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Maintainers use lift trucks to transport and load munitions onto aircraft. Competitions like these double as training, enhancing Airmen’s skills and sharpening their combat support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Luke Air Force Base
    F-35
    maintainer
    competition
    weapons load
    56MXG

