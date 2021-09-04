Airman 1st Class Rodrigo Jimenez, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, operates an MJ-1C lift truck during a quarterly weapons load competition, April 9, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Maintainers use lift trucks to transport and load munitions onto aircraft. Competitions like these double as training, enhancing Airmen’s skills and sharpening their combat support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 18:38
|Photo ID:
|6599296
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-AL900-1067
|Resolution:
|7786x5191
|Size:
|20.53 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintainers compete in weapons load [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
