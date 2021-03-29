Airman 1st Class Brian Westmoreland, 9th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, prepares to launch a ball from a catapult during a teamwork-building exercise, March 29, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base California. The teamwork-building exercise was part of the Spiritual ISR(Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:29 Photo ID: 6599255 VIRIN: 210329-F-WF370-1026 Resolution: 6938x4625 Size: 20.95 MB Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.