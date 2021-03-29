Airman 1st Class Brian Westmoreland, 9th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, prepares to launch a ball from a catapult during a teamwork-building exercise, March 29, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base California. The teamwork-building exercise was part of the Spiritual ISR(Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6599255
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-WF370-1026
|Resolution:
|6938x4625
|Size:
|20.95 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program
LEAVE A COMMENT