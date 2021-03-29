Airmen attending the Spiritual ISR(Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Program build a catapult during a teamwork-building exercise, March 29, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base California. The Spiritual ISR Program was organized by the Recce Town Chaplain Team and gives junior airmen the tools to help guide members in need in the right direction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 17:29
|Photo ID:
|6599253
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-WF370-1020
|Resolution:
|6798x4532
|Size:
|19.48 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Recce Town Chapel Team Organizes Spiritual ISR Program [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program
