Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program

Airmen attending the Spiritual ISR(Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Program build a catapult during a teamwork-building exercise, March 29, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base California. The Spiritual ISR Program was organized by the Recce Town Chaplain Team and gives junior airmen the tools to help guide members in need in the right direction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

