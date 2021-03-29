Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program

    Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Heather Fox, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander, center, talks to Airmen attending the Spiritual ISR(Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Program, March 29, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The program is offered once every three months and is open to junior airmen who wish to create, discover, and enrich both aspects of their own lives and the lives of those they work with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:29
    Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US
    This work, Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Chaplain
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town

