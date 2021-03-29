Col. Heather Fox, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander, center, talks to Airmen attending the Spiritual ISR(Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Program, March 29, 2021, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The program is offered once every three months and is open to junior airmen who wish to create, discover, and enrich both aspects of their own lives and the lives of those they work with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:29 Photo ID: 6599254 VIRIN: 210329-F-WF370-1044 Resolution: 6713x4475 Size: 18.63 MB Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recce Town Chapel Team organizes Spiritual ISR Program [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.