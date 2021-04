Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 14, 2021. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

