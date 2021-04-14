Rct. Steven A. Delgado with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 14, 2021. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rct. Delgado is from Congoa Park, California, he was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6599246 VIRIN: 210414-M-OQ594-1029 Resolution: 5711x3807 Size: 3.15 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.