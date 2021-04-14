Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 1 of 8]

    Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Frank B. Davis with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 14, 2021. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rct. Davis is from Manteca, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

