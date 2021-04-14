Rct. Frank B. Davis with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 14, 2021. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rct. Davis is from Manteca, California, he was recruited out of RS San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6599239 VIRIN: 210414-M-OQ594-1003 Resolution: 4342x2895 Size: 2.49 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.