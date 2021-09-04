Pennsylvania Air National Guard Maj. Sean Pearson, public affairs chief for the 111th Attack Wing, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the 111th Medical Group on Biddle Air Guard base April 9, 2021. The 111th Med Group has administered more than 800 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to its military and civilian personnel as of April 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6599210
|VIRIN:
|210409-Z-DY323-4007
|Resolution:
|1682x946
|Size:
|1005.09 KB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT