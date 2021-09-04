Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 4]

    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    A member of the 111th Medical Group prepares Mr. Jonathan A. Dahms, Public Affairs Specialist for the 111th Attack Wing, for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Biddle Air Guard base April 9, 2021. The 111th Med Group has administered more than 800 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to base military and civilian personnel by April 11, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 17:02
    Photo ID: 6599203
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-DY323-4019
    Resolution: 3936x2214
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    PA Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    COVID-19
    111th Med Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT