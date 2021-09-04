111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

A member of the 111th Medical Group prepares Mr. Jonathan A. Dahms, Public Affairs Specialist for the 111th Attack Wing, for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Biddle Air Guard base April 9, 2021. The 111th Med Group has administered more than 800 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to base military and civilian personnel by April 11, 2021.

Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 Location: HORSHAM, PA, US