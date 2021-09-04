Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 4]

    111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    Jonathan A. Dahms, Public Affairs Specialist for the 111th Attack Wing here receives a bandage after his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the 111th Medical Group on Biddle Air Guard base April 9, 2021. In an effort to maintain readiness, the 111th Med Group had administered more than 800 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to its military and civilian personnel by April 11, 2021.

    This work, 111th Med Group administers more than 800 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    PA Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    COVID-19
    111th Med Group

